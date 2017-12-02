Gift-it-4Ward family havdalah celebrations at B’nai Shalom

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A new series of Gift-it-4Ward family havdalah celebrations is being launched by B’nai Shalom in West Orange with a Hanukkah Pajama Party on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“The three havdalah celebrations prior to Hanukkah, Tu B’Shevat and Passover will provide a wonderful opportunity for children, parents and grandparents to share a joyous havdalah together, and learn more about the holidays and ways to give back to the community. Everybody is welcome to attend,” Rabbi Robert Tobin said.

The pajama party will feature melodies of havdalah and Hanukkah, special blessings, a Hanukkah magic show by Maurice of Party Animals, edible menorah making, and child-friendly foods, including sufganiyot, or donuts. The program is for families with children of all ages and abilities.

“We are asking participants to Gift-it-4Ward by bringing pajamas, socks, slippers or knit hats to be donated to children in need,” Tobin said. “We want children of all abilities to celebrate with us, and encourage parents or caregivers to let us know if their child needs any special accommodations to participate.”

Participants can come in pajamas and comfortable sneakers to this event, which will be held at B’nai Shalom, 300 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. Admission is charged.

“These celebrations will be a great way for young families to connect with each other and make new friendships. At these events, we’ll be letting people know about other ways our synagogue is planning to engage young families and give back to the community in 2018,” Tobin said.

RSVP by Dec. 5 to Leslie Gleaner at programs@bnaishalom.net, or register online at www.bnaishalom.net/events.php#events.