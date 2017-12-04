West Orange schools receive third Fuel Up to Play 60 grant

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District received a check from the National Football League in the amount of $14,680 thanks to the Fuel Up to Play 60 Program.

Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by the National Dairy Council, the NFL and the USDA to support young people in leading healthier lives.

West Orange has participated in the Fuel Up to Play 60 program for the past three years. This the third grant the district has received. The grant money is utilized by the school district for exercise equipment and by Sodexo, the district’s food services provider, for healthy nutritional options. To date the district has received more than $32,000 for initiatives that continue to expose the physical education staff and students to the concepts of the Fuel Up to Play 60 philosophy.

On Nov. 21 the school district was invited to MetLife stadium for a Fuel Up to Play 60 training camp. Ten students, selected by their physical education teachers for their leadership skills in the program, attended along with director of physical education Kevin Alvine and food services director Josh Kreutz.

The students and teachers spent the morning listening to Jets center Jonotthan Harrison discuss the value of healthy eating and exercise while reducing the amount of video game play; met a Sussex County dairy farmer; participated in a “Shark Tank” activity to create a slogan that provided a healthier lunch option; and joined in some football drills before enjoying a nutritious lunch.

“This year’s grant money will be split equally between the PE department and food services,” Alvine said.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD