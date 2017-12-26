Green Hill wins silver medal in Best of Essex contest

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill has been awarded the silver medal in the Best of Essex 2017 contest in the category of senior living. The highly competitive competition included 15 other senior living facilities in Essex County.

“We are very proud of our community and the family of team members who provide intimate, person-directed care to each of our residents, in all living styles and care levels,” President and Executive Director Donna Lazartic said. “We have a beautiful campus, a variety of housing styles and offer complete and welcoming continuum of care in independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, sub-acute rehabilitation and hospice care.”

This is the first year Green Hill has competed in the Vicinity Publications Best of Essex contest where readers vote online for their favorite businesses and organizations in the county.