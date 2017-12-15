West Orange police introduce ‘Take Me Home’ ID to help track at-risk residents

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department has implemented “Take Me Home,” a registration/tracking program that helps law enforcement locate seniors, special-needs children and others who are at high risk of wandering off.

The program can help find someone who has run, wandered or just walked away from a location within the township, assisting in their safe return.

The Take Me Home program is helpful for people who are nonverbal or easily disoriented. This includes those who suffer from autism, dementia, deafness, Alzheimer’s and other developmental disabilities.

In the Take Me Home program emergency information, photos and other descriptive information supplied by family is put into a database. This helps police officers and other emergency personnel save valuable time and contact family members or caregivers quickly. The database gives police access to information about the at-risk individual including diagnosis, method of preferred communication, favorite attractions or locations, and any other behaviors that might help first responders.

The program is strictly voluntary and is not limited by age or disability.

To register, complete the form and return with a recent photograph. For a copy of the form, contact Officer Chris Jacksic at 973-325-4045. The information is only available to members of the West Orange Police Department. Participants can scan the registration and email it to the West Orange Police Department with the attached picture. Email information and photographs should go to cjacksic@wopd.org or tbrennan@wopd.org. To have information picked up, contact Jacksic at 973-325-4045 or Capt. Tim Brennan. Information may also be submitted in-person at Police Headquarters, 60 Main St.; the Timothy Groves substation, 92 Washington St.; or the Valley substation, 549 Valley Road.