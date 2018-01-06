West Orange student works with Booker

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Stephen Van Cauwenberge, a junior double major in political science and history at Caldwell University, interned this fall semester in U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s Newark office. During the summer of 2017, Van Cauwenberge also interned with the West Orange Township Council researching upcoming legislation, including the newly approved municipal ID card program. During the 2018 spring semester Stephen will be participating in the Washington Semester at American University with a concentration in foreign policy.