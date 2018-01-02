Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Jack Greenberg spotted a bald eagle in a tree on the Essex County Golf Course in West Orange from Pleasant Valley Way on Christmas Day. Photos Courtesy of Jack Greenberg Christmas, Essex County Country Club Bald eagle spotted in West Orange added by Editor on January 2, 2018View all posts by Editor → Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com