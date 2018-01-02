Bald eagle spotted in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Jack Greenberg spotted a bald eagle in a tree on the Essex County Golf Course in West Orange from Pleasant Valley Way on Christmas Day.

Photos Courtesy of Jack Greenberg

