TBZ hits 900,000 visitor mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and county and zoo officials welcomed the Owens/Kusik family from East Orange — Joseph Kusik, Alanah Williams and Ikea Owens — as the 900,000th visitors to Turtle Back Zoo during 2017 on Wednesday, Dec. 27. This is the third milestone reached at the zoo in the last month: A new annual attendance record of 795,559 was set Nov. 17, and 800,000 in annual attendance was reached for the first time Nov. 24.
