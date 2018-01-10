Fifth annual ‘Bowling for Scholarship Dollars’ set for Feb. 3

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fifth annual “Bowling for Scholarship Dollars” will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at Eagle Rock Bowling Lanes, 424 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. The popular event raises funds for West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore’s scholarships, which are awarded to graduating seniors each year.

Admission is charged and includes bowling ball, shows and snacks. This event is geared toward bowlers ages 21 and older. There will be a 50/50 and door prizes. A cash bar is also available.

RSVP by Jan. 19 to Ann Cupo at 973-715-0582 or anncupo@verizon.net. Sign up with your own team and wear your favorite football jersey.