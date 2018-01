WEST ORANGE, NJ — Astride an Essex Equestrian Center horse, Pogo, is West Orange’s Blake Cook, ECC’s head groom, shortly after winning Best In Show at a competition. With Cook are her trainer, Jennifer Griggs, left, and her daughter, Shanna. At the center, which is located in West Orange, Cook teaches the Little Riders Program, which is for children ages 5 to 7.