Celebrate Purim with Chabad of West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Join Chabad of West Orange on Thursday, March 1, at 5 p.m. for its annual Purim feast! Enjoy a kosher dinner, the reading of the megillah and a comedy show by Vince Magic. In the spirit of Purim, all are encouraged to come in costume for a masquerade competition; the winner will be chosen for the most innovative and original costume.

Billed as the most joyous date on the Jewish calendar, the holiday commemorates the nullification in 356 B.C.E. of a Persian decree calling for the extermination of the Jewish people throughout the Persian Empire as told in the biblical Book of Esther.

All are welcome regardless of affiliation or background. Admission is charged. RSVP to www.chabadwestorange.com/rsvp or call 973-325-6311. Chabad of West Orange is located at 401 Pleasant Valley Way.