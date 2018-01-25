Become a WO auxiliary police officer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department is seeking volunteer auxiliary police officers. Candidates must be 18 years of age and satisfy a complete background check. Applications are available at the Timothy Groves Community Police Substation, 90 Washington St., or the Valley Police Substation, 549 Valley Road. For more information, contact Sgt. Patrick Matullo at pmatullo@wopd.org or call 973-325-4045 or 973-325-4038.