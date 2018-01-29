Why is silence golden?

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Chabad of West Orange will present “The Art & Soul of Communication: What Makes Silence Golden?” on Monday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at 401 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. This lesson considers how your words impact people’s impressions of you, as well as your emotions and reality, and how you can learn to unleash the power of words more discerningly.

Contact Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz if you wish to attend at 973-325-6311 or at rabbi@chabadwestorange.com, or visit www.chabadwestorange.com.