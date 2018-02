WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County will hold a Winter Olympic Games skating exhibition at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange, on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. This free exhibition will feature speed skating, figure skating, hockey and special guest NJ Devil. There will also be public skating sessions from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, call 973-731-3828, ext. 0, or visit www.essexcountyparks.org.