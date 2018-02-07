Studying the Shabbos Queen with Chabad

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Rosh Chodesh Society’s lesson for the month of Adar will be about the Shabbos Queen on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. To register, contact Altie Kasowitz, co-director of Chabad of West Orange, at ​973-​8​18-2937 or altie@chabadwestorange.com. Upon registration, participants will be given the lessons location, which is a private home.

Why is Shabbat compared to a queen and not king? By exploring the mystique of Shabbat’s femininity, the group will gain a deeper insight into the nuances of Shabbat, a greater appreciation of themselves as women, and a newfound understanding of how the two interrelate and feed off of each other in unique ways.

For more information, visit www.chabadwestorange.com.