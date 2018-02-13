Flik recognizes community stars

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Throughout 2017, Green Hill has participated in fundraising for causes such as Tribes for Tribes and Alzheimer’s awareness. In January, Flik Lifestyles recognized Green Hill as a platinum account for their contributions to the community through fundraising. Flik recognized the dining services team, from left, Benny Montalvo, Mirelys Castillo, Michiko Tomioka, Oscar Suarez and Jomar Bras.
