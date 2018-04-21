Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh to hold 50th dinner dance

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex Division of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh is planning its 50th annual Dinner Dance for Saturday, May 5, at Mayfair Farms in West Orange. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, with dinner and dancing to follow at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s honorees are Shillelagh Men of the Year Kenneth “Karl” Burke, a West Caldwell resident, and Michael Tevlin of Livingston. Both Burke and Tevlin are long-time members and past presidents of the Friendly Sons. This year’s Golden Anniversary Gala is being held in honor of the Knox family and founder of the Shillelagh Club Harry Knox.

Tickets to the event are available for purchase and include cocktail hour, an open bar, dinner, dancing to The Eamonn Ryan Showband and the Maclean Ave Band. There will also be performances by The Shillelagh Pipe Band and the DeNogla-Ardmore School of Irish Dance. There will be commemorative ad journal highlighting sponsors of the event. For tickets or to place an ad in the journal, send an email to shillelaghevents@gmail.com or visit www.shillelaghclub.com/dance/.