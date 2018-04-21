Spring Fling fun at Green Hill

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill held a Spring Fling to welcome the season with musical vocalist Kris Phipany. Strawberries, cookies and lemonade were enjoyed with family and friends.

