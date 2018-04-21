Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill held a Spring Fling to welcome the season with musical vocalist Kris Phipany. Strawberries, cookies and lemonade were enjoyed with family and friends. Photos Courtesy of Amy Simon Green Hill Spring Fling fun at Green Hill added by Editor on April 21, 2018View all posts by Editor → Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com