Chabad to honor community members at dinner, concert

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Chabad of West Orange will hold its annual dinner and concert on Thursday, June 21, featuring Jewish recording artist, singer and songwriter Tali Yess.

At the event, Chabad will honor four couples: Shirley and Phil Levitan, Marsha and Marvin Frank, Dell and Tobias “Tuvia” Sahl, and Sheina and Reuven Hererra.

Since moving to West Orange from Livingston in 2011, Phil and Shirley Levitan have strongly supported the growth of Chabad. In Livingston, they were active members of the Synagogue-Suburban Torah Center and, as new West Orange residents, they did not hesitate to continue their legacy of communal leadership. Shirley Levitan has served on the CWO board and both Phil and Shirley Levitan have been instrumental in supporting Chabad for the past seven years. The Levitans feel it is important to share with others their passion and appreciation that CWO is a place of warmth and joy — a place they have grown to love.

Marsha and Marvin Frank are being honored for their longtime support of Chabad of West Orange and are being especially recognized for the strong commitment they made to help purchase and move into the new building in 2015. They are being honored with the Chabad Tomorrow Award, distinguishing the Franks as visionaries who understand the importance of helping CWO secure a strong future. The Franks’ gift is an enduring part of the foundation that ensures that CWO will be a successful institution for many years to come.

Tuvia and Dell Sahl are long-time members of CWO. In 2005, Tuvia Sahl became the first-ever president of CWO during a legendary first board meeting that took place on the Sahls’ back porch. Many conversations have occurred since then, paving the road of progress — from the kiddush menu to CWO’s dream of purchasing a shul of their own — and the Sahls have been there every step of the way.

Reuven and Sheina Hererra are the new kids on the block, but are very active and visible in the community. Sheina Hererra assists women with care and devotion as a mikvah attendant. She is passionate about her work with children with special needs at the Friendship Circle and in her spare time she enhances joyous events with decorative hand-carved fruit platters. Reuven Hererra matches his wife with his unbridled energy. He works full-time as a kosher supervisor at Jerusalem Restaurant in Livingston. He also volunteers on the overnight shift as an EMT for the Verona Rescue Squad. Every Friday he checks the eruv in West Orange, making sure it is 100-percent kosher for the community to use. He also serves as gabbai sheni for CWO and volunteers wherever he can lend a helping hand.

The dinner will feature a concert performance by singer and songwriter Tali Yess. Yess is a recording artist strongly influenced by Jewish artists. While studying music as a university student, he developed a strong attraction to soul-wrenching niggunim, specifically those without words. The very emotional nature of these classic Chassidic melodies allows him to connect with the tunes at a deeper level.

To make reservations for this dinner or to place an ad in the dinner journal, visit www.chabadwestorange.com/ dinner, call 973-325-6311 or email info@chabadwestorange.com. The event will take place at 401 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange.

Photos Courtesy of Chabad of West Orange