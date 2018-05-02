GOA spring gala to be held in June

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, June 6, Golda Och Academy will hold its annual spring gala at The Crystal Plaza in Livingston. The event is not only an opportunity to reflect on the successes of the past year, but to also celebrate the school community, as well as its values and mission. This year’s theme of tikkun olam, repair of the world, is a central focus of the pre-K through 12th-grade Jewish day school, which teaches students the importance of communal responsibility and service both locally and globally.

In addition to celebrating the school, the spring gala will honor Michelle and Bruce Berger, dedicated school leaders and philanthropists. Michelle Berger has held numerous volunteer leadership roles, serving as a member of the school’s board of trustees and as the Major Gifts chairwoman for the GOA Annual Fund campaign. Bruce Berger, president of the Berger Organization, currently serves on the Building Committee at Golda Och Academy and was actively involved with the Wilf Lower School Campus expansion.

Golda Och Academy will also recognize Elizabeth Bier with the Distinguished Volunteer Award. Bier joined the board of trustees in 2010 and currently serves on the school’s Strategic Planning Committee. As co-chairwoman of the Building on Tradition Capital and Endowment Campaign, Bier and her team helped raise more than $32 million for Golda Och Academy between 2010 and 2015. She was also instrumental in creating the GO LEAD program — a leadership development program for school parents looking to increase their involvement.

The dinner and cocktail party will also feature a performance by the Golden Ochtaves, the high school choir. For more information, contact Stephanie Bash-Soudry at 973-602-3612 or sbashsoudry@goldaochacademy.org, or RSVP online at www.goldaochacademy.org/gala18.