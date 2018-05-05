Redwood principal receives 2018 Allan Morehead Memorial Award

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Redwood Elementary School Principal Timothy Beaumont received the 2018 Allen Morehead Memorial Award from Montclair State University’s College of Education and Human Services at the CEHS annual awards ceremony on April 25.

The Allan Morehead Memorial Award is given to an MSU alumnus or alumna “committed to education and service, especially in school administration, and who embodies the qualities of integrity and excellence that MSU associates with Allan Morehead.” Beaumont was nominated for the award by Jennifer Urban, professor of family science and human development; Urban is the parent of one of Beaumont’s former students in the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

“I was delighted to receive this unexpected award. My goal is always to serve my students and families with the utmost integrity and highest standards,” Beaumont said. “I’m also deeply aware that this award reflects the support and guidance of so many colleagues, mentors and family members during my career as an educator. I hope to be able to live up to the ideals of this award in my new role as principal at Redwood.”