GOA welcomes new director of admissions, enrollment management

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy welcomes Micah Gottlieb as the new director of admissions and enrollment management, effective July 1. Gottlieb joins Golda Och Academy after 19 years at Little Red School House & Elisabeth Irwin High School in New York, during which time he has served as high school principal, high school admissions director and dean of students.

Over the course of his career at LREI, Gottlieb worked closely with students and families while also cultivating and building relationships with other independent schools as part of his work alongside the admissions team, according to a release from GOA. During his tenure at LREI, the high school experienced a tremendous expansion, growing from 78 students to 260. In addition to leading admissions tours and open houses, he also steered the New York State Association of Independent Schools five-year accreditation process for the school.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Gottlieb to Golda Och Academy,” GOA Head of School Adam Shapiro said in the press release. “He is a talented professional who possesses a diverse skill-set and has demonstrated success in his work with students, parents and prospective families throughout his years at LREI. I am confident that his wealth of experience and understanding of the independent school world will undoubtedly be an asset to our school and to our recruitment and retention efforts.”

Gottlieb received a master of science degree in educational leadership from Brooklyn College and a bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics and statistics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.