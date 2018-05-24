NJAW to invest $500,000 in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water is currently replacing approximately 1,400 feet of aging water main in its West Orange service area. The company is replacing main that was installed in the 1950s with new ductile iron main along Old Indian Road, from Pleasant Valley Road to Waddington Avenue, according to a recent release from the company.

This $500,000 investment will continue to improve water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar program to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that is reaching the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.