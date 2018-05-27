Devoted son plants mom a garden for Mother’s Day

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A week before Mother’s Day, David Alsieux began removing two huge stumps and an ailing tree from his mother’s yard on Cornell Street. This was just the first step in his plan to gift his mom, Barbara Iris Alsieux, with a beautiful garden for Mother’s Day.

“He worked diligently removing the stumps and the stumps were so huge that he had to use a carjack to lift them up to get to the roots. I was so amazed,” Barbara Iris Alsieux told the West Orange Chronicle. “He went to four stores to find the best plants and he took great pics of all and asked me which plants do I want in my garden. It took two hours for me to review and select my garden. I was so delighted!”

According to his mother, David Alsieux, an architect designer and health coach, had never done anything like this before. Though he often draws beautiful garden designs, he has never physically brought his vision off of the page.

“In just three days he removed the huge stumps and the tree and then started buying plants and planting four days before Mother’s Day,” Barbara Iris Alsieux said. “My son made four trips in total. I was so excited seeing all these flowers.”