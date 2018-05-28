WOHF to learn more about ‘Take Me Home’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Hispanic Foundation will have a presentation on “Take Me Home” on Friday, June 1, at 8 p.m. at 315 Main St. in West Orange. “Take Me Home” is a registration and monitoring program recently launched by the West Orange Police Department to help locate residents at risk of wandering, such as the elderly, those with special needs or anyone else at high risk of wandering. This program, which helps return those who are lost safely to their homes, is useful for people who are not verbal or are easily disoriented. This includes those who suffer from autism, dementia, deafness, Alzheimer’s and developmental disabilities. The program is strictly voluntary and is not limited by age or disability.