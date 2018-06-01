Free crash course in Judaism at WO JCC

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange JCC will host “(Not So) Basic Judaism,” a free crash course in Judaism over the course of three evenings. Part of the David Berg Lecture Series, Rabbi Ephraim Buchwald, the director of National Jewish Outreach Program, will lead:

On Wednesday, June 6, “Discover Awe: Belief in God” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and “Expand Your Horizons: Prayer” from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.;

On Wednesday, June 13, “Find Serenity: The Sabbath” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and “Gain a New Perspective: Jewish Observance” from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.; and

On Wednesday, June 20, “Be Swept Away: Sexuality” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To register, visit www.njop.org/ccbj. For further information, contact Rhonda Lillianthal at rlillianthal@jccmetrowest.org or at 973-530-3519. Classes will be held at the West Orange JCC, 760 Northfield Ave.