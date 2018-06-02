Diversity Job Fair on June 9

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District invites community members to a Diversity Job Fair on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive in West Orange. The West Orange Board of Education is seeking talented, multicultural applicants to join a diverse team of professionals in supporting the mission of the West Orange public schools in a high-quality education for all students.

Positions available in the district include: director of personnel, elementary school principal, school occupational therapist, school psychologist and coaches for all sports. School-based positions available are in the areas of: art, chemistry, English, elementary, English as a second language, bilingual, gifted and talented, Italian, Mandarin, music, special education and STEM.

To interview with representatives, please RSVP by completing a job fair quick form at www.woboe.org/jobfair. Bring copies of your current resume to this professional event.