Mountain High School ’68 donates to VSH

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Campers at the Valley Settlement House will enjoy extra activities and trips this summer thanks to a $1,250 gift from the West Orange Mountain High School Class of 1968, the members of which recently held their 50th reunion.

“A portion of the each ticket was earmarked to be given toward a gift to a deserving community organization,” Reunion Chairwoman Alice Horn Keppler said in a press release. “Valley Settlement is an excellent example of a social service program that helps a new generation of children in the town we grew up in. It was a perfect match.”

Acting on behalf of the class, Judy Kaplan Zaks presented the gift to Valley Settlement House Executive Director Marcina Fox.

“It is often that giving is not just about making a donation — it’s about making a difference. This donation will enable our agency to add additional activities to our summer camp program and assist family members that are in need,” Fox said in the release, adding that, this summer, the Valley Settlement House will serve nearly 90 children, ages 5 to 13. “The VSH is extremely grateful for the act of kindness that was presented to us. I strongly believe that during the summer it is imperative that our children have the opportunity to be involved in activities that are meaningful, educational and enjoyable. This gift is an amazing tribute to our work.”

Located at 33-41 Tompkins St., West Orange, the Valley Settlement House serves families living in West Orange and Orange.