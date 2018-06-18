Rho Kappa honor society inductions recognize juniors and seniors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society at West Orange High School, which recognizes outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in social studies, held its induction ceremony on June 6. Junior inductees for the 2018-19 school year were welcomed as new members and graduating seniors received cords for their June 21 graduation ceremony.

Juniors who were inducted include: Aysar Abdelgelil, Alisson Amador, Katherine Anderson, Erin Arnold, Kayleigh Arnold, Danielle Berger, Morgan Clark, Jhada Close, Amber Dalmacy, Sessina Dani, Rebecca Dannemiller, Ian Darville, Briana Davis, Celeste Dayal, Kate Dickman, Max Dickman, Racheal Ezomo, Jennifer Georges, Isabella Feliciano, Andy Inguil, Eniya Jaber, Kimberley Jean, Jalyn Jones, Sneha Kumar, Melanie Leniar, Riddhi Modi, Colin Morgan, Pierce Moul, Beaman Negash, Grace Perincheril, Michael Petros, Aamore Richards, Zoe Rivera, Jared Robertson, Santiago Salinas, Emily Sarett, Ameera Seetahal, Truman Segal, Jaden Thompson, Ruthanne Ward, Taliyah Weary, Emily Weingold, Myia White, Hannah Winter and Saleme Woldai.

Seniors who received cords for graduation include: Xavier Abelson, Chisom Abudasim, Aion Ashby, Miya Asobo, Jason Bortey, Myajah Brown, Melissa Callen, Gabriela Cupo, Anna Favetta, Brandon Ferguson, Cassidy Ferrell, Rebka Fried, Cameron Gart, Michael Gordon, Kelly Gouin, Samantha Herbert, Nneka Jones, Matigan Kohlman, Hillary Lemus, Abbie Lepow, Grace Loma, Katherine Meyerson, Madeline Narduzzi, Rachel Porcaro, Noor Qureshi, Tanveer Qureshi, Abigail Rosu, Tamar Schwarzer, Kerry Su, Bijan Terani, Nadia Tewelde, Lilian Umetiti, Margaux Whitehead and Marc Younker.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD