Math and science honor society inductions held May 31

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Science National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society, both inducted new members at West Orange High School on May 31 and distributed cords to graduating seniors.

Mu Alpha Theta adviser Dara Brevard and Science Honor Society advisers Ronald Brandt and Sonia Laureni welcomed guest speaker Samantha Heller, a Class of 2012 graduate of WOHS. The advisers also recognized the graduating officers for their commitment and dedication to their respective honor societies during the school year. The Science Honor Society executive board is composed of President Margaux Whitehead, Vice President Tiffany Sagastume, secretary Kaycie Elifani and treasurer Kayla Johnson; the Mu Alpha Theta executive board is composed of President Sarah Gold, Vice President Emily Weingold and secretary Meghan White.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD