New Asian Culture Club at West Orange High School a success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students at West Orange High School have the opportunity to join several types of extracurricular activities and clubs. One of the newest clubs at the high school is the Asian Culture Club, and one of its founders, senior Tanveer Qureshi, urges interested students to learn more about the club and possibly even join. Qureshi will be attending George Washington University and studying international economics in the fall.

To students at West Orange High School, the appreciation for diversity and inclusion provide comfort. This appreciation has been pushed further this year with the creation of the Asian Culture Club, a club created to allow students of Asian heritage to share their culture with their fellow students of Asian/non-Asian descent.

Advised by Jennifer Studnicky, this club has allowed for nearly 40 of its members to explore the cultures of India, the Philippines, Iran, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand and Bangladesh. Joint meetings between the Asian Culture Club and the Unity Club and Chinese Club have allowed for members to go into topics outside of Asian Culture and focus on current events as well as social issues.

In particular, a joint meeting with the Unity Club allowed for students to talk about the exotification of minority cultures in American mainstream media. The Asian Culture Club plans to continue to hold meetings promoting cultural understanding as well as important dialogue about the Asian American experience. Beginning in the fall, it will meet every other Wednesday in the Teacher’s Cafeteria.