WOSF announces new scholarship to honor Patricia Villarosa

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Scholarship Fund has announced the establishment of a new scholarship to honor the memory of beloved Washington Elementary School teacher Patricia Villarosa, who died in March.

Villarosa was a first-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School for more than 20 years, a long-time resident of West Orange and an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

According to a press release, the West Orange Scholarship Fund is honored to work with Villarosa’s family and colleagues to establish a permanent endowment in her name. This annual scholarship, most likely to benefit a former student of Washington Elementary School or a student planning to enter the teaching profession, will begin in June of 2019.