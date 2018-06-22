DOI installs officers and governors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 111th annual meeting of Daughters of Israel took place Tuesday, June 12, at the West Orange facility. The evening included an installation of officers and governors, and a cocktail reception. Pictured, from left, are James Gurland, past DOI president and chairman of the nominating committee; Susan Grosser, DOI executive vice president and executive director; and David Silverstein, current DOI president.
