17th annual Mt. Pleasant Flag Day honors veterans

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mt. Pleasant Elementary School held its 17th annual Flag Day ceremony on June 14, bringing the school community together to honor local veterans.

Flag Day is celebrated in the United States on June 14 and commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. National Flag Day was officially established by an Act of Congress in August 1946, although it is not a federal holiday.

Teachers Karyn Landis, Carmen NesSmith, Jenna Bleeke, Michele Zimmerman and Francine Sprinzen organized the event, which featured a special visit from Mayor Robert Parisi and former Mt. Pleasant Principal Mike Schiavo. Veterans Bilal C. Abdullah, Dennis Linder, Edward NesSmith and Dee Then, along with active duty soldiers Sgt. Campos, Specialist Dike and Nolan Espinal from the U.S. Army Reserves, carried the flag.

“Mt. Pleasant had an incredible Flag Day Assembly today,” Principal Julie DiGiacomo said. “This year was even more special because the mayor and Mr. Schiavo joined us.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD