Phase I of ‘Legacy Walkway Project’ unveiled at WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The first phase of the ongoing “Legacy Walkway Project” was unveiled at West Orange High School as the community gathered to celebrate on June 11.

The West Orange High School PTA created the ongoing project to raise funds for the high school. Mayor Robert Parisi, Principal Hayden Moore, Board of Education member Ken Alper, and PTA presidents Ellen Perkins and Susan Palmucci were on hand to cut the ribbon on Phase I.

According to Perkins, the PTA hopes that Phase II will be unveiled in October as community members continue to purchase bricks, and Phase III will be ready in the spring of 2019. The bricks are located along the pathway to Suriano Stadium leading from the Conforti parking lot.

Bricks are available for purchase at https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/wohspta.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD