Elementary schools celebrate graduating seniors with ‘clap-outs’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As the countdown to graduation neared, graduating seniors visited their elementary schools on June 13 to be recognized by current students with “clap-outs.”

The seniors walked through the halls of their old schools and were cheered by students and teachers as they passed through.

The visit was not only fun for the seniors, but for staff, many of whom had the soon-to-be graduates as students. The current elementary school students could look up to their older counterparts and imagine that one day, that would be them.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD