Summer program offered with WOPD Community Services Unit

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Community Services Unit will be conducting a two-session summer program. Sessions are expected to begin July 9.

The first session, for rising fifth- and sixth-graders, will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and the second session, for rising seventh-graders, will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Activities will include, but are not limited to, basketball, volleyball, wiffleball and video game tournaments.

Applications are available at from the unit at 92 Washington St. in West Orange, at your child’s school, or can be emailed to you. Contact Police Officer Brad Squires at 973-325-4038 or bsquires@wopd.org for more information.