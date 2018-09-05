WO Rotary Club marks 90th anniversary with fundraiser to eradicate polio

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rotary members in West Orange will celebrate the club’s 90th anniversary with a fundraiser to raise awareness and funds to support the eradication of polio — a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. Rotary International President Barry Rassin will deliver a keynote address at the celebration on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at Mayfair Farms, 481 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange.

Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, the incidence of polio has plummeted by more than 99.9 percent, from about 350,000 cases to just 22 cases in 2017. Rotary has contributed more than $1.8 billion to ending polio.

To purchase tickets to this event, visit www.njrotary.org and use the Polio Plus Gala link, or call 973-992-9400, ext. 321. For more information, contact Michael Karu at mkaru@ljcpa.com or 973-992-9400, ext. 321.