Shabbaton with ‘The Traveling Chassidim’

Photo Courtesy of Mendy Kasowitz
‘The Traveling Chassidim,’ from left, areAmi Kohn, Dovid Moshe Deutsch, Yeedle Goodman and Naftuly Feferkorn.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Chabad of West Orange presents “The Traveling Chassidim” this coming Shabbos.

Friday night dinner on Aug. 31 will begin at 7 p.m. with candle-lighting, following by lively services, soulful singing and the traditional Shabbat dinner. RSVP for the dinner to www.chabadwestorange.com/fnd.

Shabbos day, Sept. 1, services begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be following by a kiddush luncheon with hot food. A musical havdalah and kumzitz will be at 9 p.m., ultimately following by slichos at 1 a.m.
All are welcome. For more information, call 973-325-6311 or send an email to info@chabadwestorange.com. Chabad of West Orange is located at 401 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange.

  

