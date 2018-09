WEST ORANGE, NJ — For Fall Prevention Month in September, Green Hill will present “Aging with Confidence: Balance and Fall Prevention” on Friday, Sept. 21, at 2:15 p.m. This free presentation will cover how to gain more control of your life and do things you want to do; how to increase your balance and lower your risk for falls; and how to modify your environment to reduce your risk of falls.

RSVP for this event to https://www.green-hill.com/events/.