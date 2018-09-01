West Orange to celebrate 42nd annual Old Timer’s Day

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The township will host its 42nd annual Old Timer’s Day on Saturday, Sept. 8, in Colgate Park at Franklin Avenue and Cherry Street in West Orange. This year’s honorees are Rocco Barbaro, Mary Beth Curry, Steve Dolce, Steve Hodgin, Valerie Coughlin, Paul Pane, Paul Fagan, John Shauger and John “Otto” DeGennaro.

Batting practice for an exhibition baseball game will begin at noon. At 1 p.m., there will be a greeting and introduction; the national anthem sung by Mickey Barbaro and friends; an invocation by Deacon Paul Fagan; and remembrances of deceased friends and teammates by Billy Laing. The presentation of awards will commence at 1:15 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. by the exhibition baseball game with a ceremonial first pitch by Bill Boland and at 3 p.m. with a reunion in the school cafeteria at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange.

Should it rain, the awards ceremony and reception will be held in the school cafeteria at 2 p.m. To determine if weather has moved the event, call 973-243-1115.