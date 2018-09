WEST ORANGE, NJ — Celebrate the state’s creative arts at the Made in NJ Festival on Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7, from 3 to 10 p.m. each day at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center, 4 Boland Drive in West Orange. The event will feature DJs, live performances, a pop-up for vendors and designers, a gaming tent, a beer garden, a mechanical bull, a meet-and-greet tent, an adult bouncy house and much more. For more information, visit www.MadeInNJFestival.com.