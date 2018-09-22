Annual ‘Lefty’ Boland Golf Tournament to be Oct. 1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Boland Golf Committee presents the 38th annual William “Lefty” Boland Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 1, at Essex County Country Club, 350 Mt. Pleasant Ave. in West Orange. Proceeds from this year’s event will fund the “Boland Grants” for children with special needs in West Orange.

The tournament will begin with a breakfast buffet and check-in at 8 a.m., with the practice range opening just 15 minutes later. At 9 a.m. will be the shotgun start, with complimentary beer, beverages and snacks at assorted locations. A barbecue lunch will be served on the patio at 12:45 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 1:15 p.m.

For more information on this tournament and to receive a registration form, contact Bill Kehoe at bkehoe@westorange.org.