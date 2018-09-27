Support The Arc at golf outing in memory of Susan Wright

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second Susan Wright Memorial Golf Outing will be Monday, Oct. 15, at Montclair Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange. Proceeds will support The Arc of Essex County, with 25 percent going directly to the Special Young Adults day program. The rest will go where it is most needed at The Arc, a nonprofit that provides comprehensive services and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, ensuring a lifetime of achievement with dignity and full partnership in the community.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m., along with a putting contest. A barbecue buffet lunch will follow at 11 a.m., shotgun start at 1 p.m., cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and buffet dinner at 7 p.m. There will be a four-hole putting contest, closest to the pin and closest to the line contests, and hole-in-one prizes. Raffle and 50/50 tickets will be on sale throughout the day, and gift baskets can be viewed inside the clubhouse all day as well. There will also be a silent auction for some of the more valuable items. Winners will be announced during the dinner.

For more information and to register, visit www.susanwrightmemorial.com. If attending, review the club’s guest policies at www.montclairgolfclub.org/about/guest-policies. Anyone interested in volunteering, contact stwrightmemorialouting@gmail.com.