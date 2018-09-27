WOHS seniors to present at MIT conference

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School seniors Max Dickman and Morriel Kasher have been selected along with their teams to present at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology 2018 IEEE MIT Undergraduate Research Technology Conference on Oct. 5 to 7 in Cambridge, Mass.

Dickman and his team will present “Synthesis and Characterization of Simplified Nuclear Waste Glasses Containing Molybdenum,” and Kasher and his team will present “Application of Lean Manufacturing Principles in Optimizing Factory Production.” Both teams originally presented at the New Jersey Governor’s School of Engineering and Technology at Rutgers University on July 27 at the program’s research symposium.

The 2018 IEEE MIT Undergraduate Research Technology Conference will feature a global gathering of undergraduates to present, discuss and develop solutions to advance technology for humanity. According to the conference website, “As an IEEE official conference, undergraduates may publish papers of their school projects, research, innovations or case studies. Participants attend a rich program with keynote speeches and technical flash talks featuring renowned speakers, a student design competition, and networking events.”

“I am excited to have my research published for the first time, and I am really looking forward to presenting it at the conference,” Dickman said.

“This is quite a coup for our school, to have our high school students presenting at an elite university conference,” WOHS chemistry teacher Ronald Brandt said.

Following graduation from WOHS, Dickman is interested in pursuing a degree in engineering and Kasher plans to major in electrical and computer engineering.

To read the original papers, visit “Synthesis and Characterization of Simplified Nuclear Waste Glasses Containing Molybdenum” and “Application of Lean Manufacturing Principles in Optimizing Factory Production.”