Kessler to host annual Adapted Recreation Expo

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation will host its annual Adapted Recreation Expo on Friday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kessler Conference Center, located at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, 1199 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. People of all abilities are invited to come and explore new sports, games and other activities, as well as support groups and other networking opportunities.

This free event will showcase a wide range of adaptive recreation activities including wheelchair dance, adaptive golf, wheelchair racing, quad rugby and more. Beach and sports wheelchairs, accessible vans and other equipment will also be on display, and organizations, such as NJ Navigators and Canine Companions for Independence, will provide information on their programs, products and services. Attendees can also learn about Kessler’s Orthotics and Prosthetic Services and support groups.

For more information, contact Anne Marie Chesterman at 201-368-6012 or achesterman@kessler-rehab.com, or visit www.kessler-rehab.com.