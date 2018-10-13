Community Health Fair at Nia Fellowship Baptist Church

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Nia Fellowship Baptist Church will holds its fourth annual free Community Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 174 South Valley Road in west Orange.

The event will offer the following free screenings: cholesterol, glucose testing, podiatry screening, children’s dental, blood pressure, vision testing, chiropractic testing, massages and more. Health information regarding community resources will be available for diabetes, cancer and nutrition.

For more information and to schedule a free eye examination, contact Missionary Chairwoman Claudette Clarke at 973-674-0395 or Trustee Evelyn Granger at 973-495-5565.