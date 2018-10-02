West Orange HS girls’ soccer team kicks up fine 5-0-2 start to season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity soccer team remained undefeated after a 1-0 win over Nutley on Oct. 1 at Father Glotzbach Field in Nutley in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.

Junior Natalie Nevins scored on an assist from senior Kaitlyn Charles in the first half.

Freshman Kiley Capstraw and junior Cassidy Joyce each made one save to combine for the shutout as the Mountaineers, under head coach Sean DeVore, improved to a 5-0-2 record. WOHS handed Nutley its first loss of the season. Nutley fell to 6-1-1.

In their previous game, the Mountaineers played Columbia to a scoreless tie on Sept. 28 at home. Joyce made three saves in this double-overtime game.

WOHS defeated Caldwell, 3-0, Sept. 26 at home. Capstraw had a goal and an assist; Charles and sophomore Emma Mitchell each had a goal; and sophomore Kaya Schultz had two assists. Capstraw and Joyce each made one save.

Last season, WOHS finished with a 13-0-5 record.