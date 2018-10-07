‘LivBits’ star to visit to West Orange elementary schools

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The parents of students in grades K-6 are invited to attend two special information sessions featuring 11-year-old social media sensation Liv VanLedtje — #thelivbits — and her mother, literacy consultant Cynthia Merrill. The two sessions, “Tips for Staying Safe, Savvy, and Smart Online,” will be held Tuesday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 22, at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive, beginning at 7 p.m.

According to district technology integration specialist Diana DiCosta, “The partnership with West Orange schools is an outgrowth of the work done last year by our Elementary EdTech Team and we are hoping to use Liv’s visit as a way to spearhead our focus for tech integration this coming year.”

During the month of October, Liv and her mother will visit all West Orange elementary schools in addition to their parent presentations. Liv will speak to students on “Digital Citizenship and Global Learning,” and visit classrooms to model and discuss use of technology for recording and reflecting with a selfie video focus. Merrill will meet with teachers to field questions regarding the literacy connections of Liv’s work.

Liv recently received a #digitalrockstar award at the #Digital4Good ceremony hosted by #ICANHELP, an organization committed to deleting negativity online.

No registration is required to attend the free parent events, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit www.thelivbits.com.