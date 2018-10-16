DOI ‘Shop, Lunch and Play’ a grand success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Daughters of Israel Women’s League annual “Shop, Lunch and Play” was held Monday, Oct. 8, at the Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange. A huge success, the event was co-chaired by Daughters of Israel board members Carol Sidman and Vicki Squires. Generously underwritten by Marcia Robbins-Wilf, “Shop, Lunch and Play” included a card party, luncheon and vendor boutique.