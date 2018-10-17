WOSD wins 2 NJ School Public Relations Association awards

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District has received two New Jersey School Public Relations Association awards, announced at the NJSPRA awards ceremony on Oct. 11.

The district received a first place award in the Media Relations and Human Interest category for its “We are the Answer” video addressing tolerance and acceptance, and a third place award in the Video category for its “Monty #NJBest Mascot” video.

Perry Bashkoff, social media consultant for West Orange School District, will present the plaques to the district at a future board meeting.